Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Shares Up 1.3%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.85. 16,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

