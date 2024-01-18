WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Shares Down 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.13. 28,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 48,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $308.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
