WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Shares Down 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.13. 28,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 48,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $308.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 113.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.