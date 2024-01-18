Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 5.1%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.09 ($17.68) and last traded at €16.32 ($17.93). 2,927,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.19 ($18.89).

Zalando Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

