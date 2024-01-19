1,536 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

