985 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 1.8 %

Eaton stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $244.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

