Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,411,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,301,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,864,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $471,165,000 after purchasing an additional 202,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 2,803,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,310. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

