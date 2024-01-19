Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 16,167 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 294,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,985. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $856.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

