Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 16,167 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 294,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,985. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $856.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
