Achain Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $167,566.18 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002440 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001902 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

