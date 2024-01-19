Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) CFO Matt Zuga Sells 4,242 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Zuga sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $15,737.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,460.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 355,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Further Reading

