Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) CFO Matt Zuga Sells 4,242 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Zuga sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $15,737.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,460.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 355,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.07.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABOS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.