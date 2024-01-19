aelf Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $398.75 million and $10.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.