aelf Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $406.12 million and $16.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,620,068 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

