Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,361 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 1.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $62,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after buying an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after buying an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

