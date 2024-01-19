Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 154,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGTI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,232 shares of company stock worth $771,900. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

(Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.