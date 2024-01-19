Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies traded as high as $120.68 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 921064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.33.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.