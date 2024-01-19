Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Up 8.9%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 3,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akumin had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of C$242.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

