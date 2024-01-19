Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

NYSE AA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 1,637,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

