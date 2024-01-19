Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $58.19 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $58.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00078495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00026964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,248,578 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

