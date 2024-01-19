Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 966,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,619,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLO. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after buying an additional 236,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 776,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

