Alpha Family Trust Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,445. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $340.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

