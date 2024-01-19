Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 82,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,040. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. Analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 217.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.