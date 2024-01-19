Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,400 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 473,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,167. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

