Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.89). 17,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 97,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £82.13 million, a P/E ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.58.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

