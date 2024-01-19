Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.63. 7,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,452,000.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.