Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 77,076 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

