Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 5.4%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.72 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.72 ($0.03). 4,191,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,781,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.46 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

