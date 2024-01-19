Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 984,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 974,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.
