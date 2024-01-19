Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aspen Technology worth $40,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Aspen Technology stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.44. 174,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,853. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.