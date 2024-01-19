ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,878.175 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.91922381 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,286,960.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

