Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 7,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.40% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.