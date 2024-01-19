Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.23

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.23 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.64). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 431,018 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,362.13). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.