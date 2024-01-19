Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220.50 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.81). Approximately 131,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 148,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.50 ($2.88).

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Baltic Classifieds Group

In other news, insider Justinas imkus sold 2,000,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.72), for a total value of £4,280,000 ($5,445,985.49). 44.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

