BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $236.20

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.01). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.01), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares traded.
BCA Marketplace Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.20.
About BCA Marketplace
BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.
