Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 2.8%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €31.06 ($34.13) and last traded at €31.50 ($34.62). Approximately 53,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.40 ($35.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

