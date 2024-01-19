Beldex Trading Down 3.6% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $272.48 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.50 or 0.05981725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,534,727 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,474,733 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.