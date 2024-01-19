Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.76

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.76 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.76 ($0.43). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of £258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

