Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 16.7%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 8,063,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,544,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.55.

Bidstack Group Company Profile

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

