Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.23 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $4.61 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 312.52%.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

