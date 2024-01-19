BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 53,132 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 52,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

