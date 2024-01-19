BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 53,132 shares traded.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
