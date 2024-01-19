BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.80

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 53,132 shares trading hands.
BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
