Bitcoin Latinum Price Down 8% This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $107.16 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

