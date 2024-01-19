BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.2%

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.87). Approximately 65,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 82,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($6.88).

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 540.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 523.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,176.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BlackRock Greater Europe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

