BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,330.52

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,330.52 ($16.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,330 ($16.92). BlackRock Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,336 ($17.00), with a volume of 41,502 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £645.29 million, a PE ratio of -463.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,278.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 3.57.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. BlackRock Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently -1,388.89%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

