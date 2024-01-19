Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Head to Head Review

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and BEO Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.34 $17.33 million ($2.79) -1.11 BEO Bancorp $36.97 million N/A $8.59 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.3% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Bankshares and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares -26.86% -23.27% -1.64% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats BEO Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About BEO Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.