BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.47. 495,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 248,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

