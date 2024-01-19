Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
