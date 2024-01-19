Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.00 and traded as low as C$55.00. Calian Group shares last traded at C$55.58, with a volume of 2,309 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$639.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.86.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6624473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total transaction of C$177,736.08. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

