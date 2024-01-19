California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $407,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.22. 2,547,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.30 and a 52-week high of $279.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,206 shares of company stock valued at $269,293,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

