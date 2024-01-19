Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $4.81. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 2,421 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mackie cut shares of Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Canacol Energy Stock Performance
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 16.61%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
