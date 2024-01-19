Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 66,000 shares traded.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 27.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

