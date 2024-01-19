Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 66,000 shares changing hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Up 27.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

